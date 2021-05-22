Madrid reaches one million immunized with the Covid vaccine

In the Community of Madrid, a total of 3,162,722 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen against Covid-19, 55,750 of them during the last day.

What’s more, in total 2,168,152 people have received the first dose, while 1,018,574 already have the complete guideline, according to the activity report of the vaccination process against Covid-19 provided by the Ministry of Health with data from Thursday.

Thus, in the region 91.8% of the vaccines received have been inoculated, which amount to 3,445,595. Of these, 2,235,795 correspond to Pfizer, 320,200 to Moderna, 807,300 to AstraZeneca and 82,300 to Janssen.

At the national level, the autonomous communities have administered 23,962,365 doses, 459,280 of them in the last 24 hours. This represents 93.1 percent of those distributed, which amount to 25,747,905 units.

In addition, a total of 7,865,313 people have already received the complete guideline, 168,025 more than yesterday. This represents 16.6 percent of the Spanish population. A total of 16,347,683 people have received at least one dose, 34.5 percent of the Spanish.

The data indicate that in that period, 17,062,305 doses of Pfizer have been delivered to the autonomous communities, with 16,794,022 administered; 2,395,800 corresponding to Moderna, with 2,001,635 already inoculated; 5,713,800 from AstraZeneca, with which 4,916,077 people have been vaccinated; and 576,000 from Janssen, with 250,631 already injected.

Deaths in Madrid drop to 5 and new infections rise to 1,270

On the other hand, the Community of Madrid has registered this Friday 5 deaths from covid-19 in hospitals compared to 16 on Thursday, while the new infections reported have risen slightly from 1,209 to 1,270, although the figure is lower compared to a week ago.

Of the new infections incorporated into the count, 941 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, according to the epidemiological report of the Community of Madrid.

Last Friday, the Community of Madrid reported 15 deaths and 1,295 new infections diagnosed the day before, and two weeks ago both indicators were at 19 and 2,074, respectively, which indicates that the trend of positives continues to decline.

On the other hand, with the death toll there is no clear trend, ranging from a minimum of 5 deaths per day recorded on May 16, 18 and 21 (the lowest figure so far this year) to a maximum of 31 died on April 13.

On the other hand, the Community of Madrid reports this Friday of a decrease in hospital pressure, with 1,132 admitted to the ward and 441 to the ICU compared to 1,183 and 450 on Thursday.

The Community of Madrid adds 720,613 infections since the pandemic began and 23,407 deaths from coronavirus: 16,947 of them died in hospitals, 5,067 in social health centers, 1,363 in homes and 30 in other places.

Likewise, a total of 113,509 covid patients have already passed through Madrid hospitals and 11,541 through intensive care units (ICU).

In addition, there have been 152 hospital discharges in the last 24 hours and there are 3,053 patients under home follow-up.