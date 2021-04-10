Madrid plans to close the week with 300,000 doses of vaccines given

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has transferred that this Friday more than 47,300 doses were put in Madrid and expected to close this week with 300,000 spawns, “the largest number in Madrid in seven days.”

This is how Escudero has shelled it during his visit to the mass vaccination device of the Wizink Center, which started operating yesterday Friday. With this device, coordinated by SUMMA112, there are 14 active vaccination points during the weekend: Wanda Metropolitano, Nurse Isabel Zendal public hospital, and the Madrid Health Service hospitals that join this task this Saturday: Getafe, Severo Ochoa, Móstoles, Fuenlabrada, El Tajo, Alcorcón Foundation, Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, Gregorio Marañón, October 12, La Paz and Jiménez Díaz Foundation.

These vaccination devices are attended by 469 professionals of different categories. Yesterday, the region administered more than 47,300 doses and Escudero expects the week to close with 300,000.

It has also indicated that the Community of Madrid has managed to administer more than 1,300,000 vaccines, of which 430,000 are second doses, with which 6.3% of Madrilenians “already have the complete vaccine in place.” Only at the mass vaccination points of the Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal and the Wanda Metropolitano, 293,000 doses have already been placed.

“We hope to continue with this vaccination rate, although the Ministry’s management with the AstraZeneca vaccine complicates it.. Vaccines are safe and we can’t stop getting vaccinated. There is no Covid vaccine that is contraindicated by age range “, has launched the head of Madrid Health.