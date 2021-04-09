Madrid outsources the management of COVID sanctions and fines

The shadow of private business with public money During this long year of pandemic it has covered the skies of the Community of Madrid on several occasions. Especially with the management of Health and its resources and the derivation of functions to the private sector or to companies such as tracking, for example. But also for decisions such as that Telepizza was in charge of feeding the children. Now El País publishes the existence of a new contract with a private company to manage fines and penalties that are imposed for skipping the COVID measures and that, the Community argues, they cannot cope with their own means.

The Community led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso argues overload of work. (Photo: AP Photo / Bernat Armangue)

In the information published by the aforementioned newspaper, it is specified that the total of the opposite, validated by the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso this Wednesday, amounts to 582,252 euros and which consists of outsourcing the processing of these penalties. In the documents to which El País has had access and which it cites in its report, it can be read that the reason for its existence is that “the volume of complaints received and the consequent disciplinary proceedings represent a work overload”.

In order to provide the service, the company in charge (Integral Collaboration Services) has an office of 200 square meters and 14 persons destined to the work of managing fines and sanctions. They are about a coordinator, five lawyers and eight workers destined for more administrative part.

Regarding the terms of the agreement, El País explains that in addition to the 582,252 euros in the conditions, a fixed of 16 euros plus VAT (21%) for file and incentives on the proceeds.

The justification for outsourcing the management of these procedures related to the pandemic is the high volume of sanctions and the number of sources, channels and supports through which they are produced. This is because they can be filed both by municipalities and by national and local agents or inspection services. The Community of Madrid speaks of a “supervening work overload” to which they cannot respond with the resources of the Ministry of Health.

The Holy Week figures They give an idea of ​​the volume, only in the capital, that those who will have to enforce the contract signed with the Ayuso government on March 22 will find. From April 26 to 4, the Madrid Municipal Police proposed for sanction to 4,654 people for skipping the curfew and 1,980 for not wearing a mask where the norm demands it. In addition, an average of more than a hundred illegal parties were intervened per day.

The Community argues in the text of the contract that sanctions are “the main instrument that allows correcting those individual behaviors that determine non-observance of the measures adopted in order to protect public health.” But neither can the economic and collection component of the same be ignored by the source of income to the public coffers that this route implies. The amounts of the same, published La Razón, in Madrid range from 600 euros for the most minor to the very serious of 600,000 euros.

