Madrid opens to eliminate the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces

The acting president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Monday, at the Madrid Fusión gastronomic fair. (Photo: EFE)

Madrid joins Castilla-La Mancha and also values ​​eliminating the imposition of wearing a mask outdoors at all times. The acting president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said this Monday that the Ministry of Health is evaluating eliminating the mandatory use of the mask in open spaces, although it has specified that if this measure is lifted it must be done “sensibly.”

In statements to journalists after his visit to the Madrid Fusión gastronomic fair, Ayuso stressed that the Ministry of Health is evaluating the possibility of removing the mask outdoors, while remarking that, despite the fact that the numbers of infections and deceased are “getting better”, “it is still early” to lift the ban indoors.

Ayuso understands that many citizens start to get restless and are tired

Castilla-La Mancha has advanced that it will propose that throughout June the use of the mask in public outdoor spaces is no longer mandatory, a measure that the Government of the socialist Emiliano García Page will work to make it effective in the last week of that month or in the first days of July.

Ayuso has pointed out that the mask has been the best tool so far against the virus and “has given very good results”, but understands that many citizens “are beginning to worry” and “are tired” although it is already widespread.

Regarding the appearance of new strains such as the Vietnamese, the acting president has indicated that “it is always concerned that they may enter” the region and the country, so they will ask that controls be tightened at the airport because “it is a problem for all not only for Madrid ”.

