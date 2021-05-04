Madrid Open: Rafa Nadal – Carlos Alcaraz, present against future

Do you remember what you did on your 18th birthday? I have to admit that I, the truth, no. The one who will surely never forget the day of his 18th birthday is Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image. The Murcian will have the wonderful gift of facing this Wednesday, May 5, Rafael Nadal in the Mutua Madrid Open 2021, just the same day that he becomes of age. Carlos always grew up idolizing Rafa, wanting one day to be like him and will have the opportunity to face him for the first time on a stage like the Manolo Santana court.

It will be a duel between the most absolute present like Rafa Nadal and the boy who wants to be the future, like Carlos Alcaraz. There have been many tennis players who have tried, without success yet, to pick up the witness of a leader such as the Balearic Islands, the banner of the most golden generation in the history of Spanish tennis, and Carlos, at still 17 years old, is looming the head between records that no one has broken for more than 10 years and rubbing shoulders with names of the elite.

Only fate knows the future that awaits Alcaraz ahead. Even without being able to break the barrier of the Top 100 due to the freezing of points in the ATP Ranking (in the Race it does appear as number 65 of the classification), the Murcian has been making his way step by step to add almost a dozen of victories and establish himself as one of the young people with the greatest future, not only in Spanish tennis but also worldwide.

You will have to be very tactful with the boy, even so. Many players have been left by the wayside, unable to bear the slab imposed by the media and their own expectations, looking for a replacement. Carlos has only just arrived and although his emergence generates a lot of hope, just seeing him rub shoulders with the best in the big tournaments awakens the illusion of the Spanish public, who could have their new idols in him and other boys of his generation.

Generational duel before his idol

“Since I was little, my idol has always been Rafa Nadal. Being able to face him on the same day as my birthday will be special. I’m sure I’ll never forget it, ”Alcaraz commented the other day, once he overcame his first-round stumbling block against Mannarino. “I will be very nervous, sure, but I will try to manage it in the best way and be as calm as possible,” added the boy.

Rafa, for his part, acknowledged that it will be a special duel for Alcaraz as it is the same day as his birthday and praised him. “He is a boy with a great present and an even better future. He has very good values ​​and can be a great example ”, assured the Spaniard, throwing good words for Carlos, with whom he has already had the opportunity to train a couple of times this year, although they coincided several times in the past, when Alcaraz was only a boy.

Will the Murcian succeed in fighting the King of the earth? It will be interesting to see how he manages his nerves from the first time in front of his idol. In recent years, we have already seen how difficult it is for young people to stay calm in games against Nadal, Federer or Djokovic. The Madrid track will witness a duel that we may remember with nostalgia tomorrow. Just sit back and enjoy. It will be worth it.