An operator, inside the Bernabéu, where the remodeling works are being carried out.Paul White / AP

Real Madrid has joined the group of First Division teams that have activated a series of mechanisms for compensation and the return of money to their subscribers. The pandemic condemned LaLiga to end behind closed doors and the Chamartín club has sent a letter to all its subscribing members to explain their proposal.

The entity, through the director of the Social Area, José Luis Sánchez, offers three possibilities: claim the return of the proportional part (the entity specifies in each letter what percentage of “balance in favor” each one has); ask for that amount to be deducted from next season; or give up the return. This third option is the one that, in any case, will be executed if a subscribed partner does not manage the first two alternatives.

Madrid has also announced that it will not issue the subscription fee for the next 2020-2021 season on June 30. It is not yet known whether at the beginning of the next campaign he will be able to attend the LaLiga stadiums publicly. The next championship is scheduled to start on September 12. Before, on June 11 this edition will resume with Sevilla-Betis.

Betis was also another team that communicated yesterday its plan to compensate partners. The Andalusian entity has also chosen to offer three possibilities: subscribers will be able to receive in cash the amount of the games not played, offset the amount in next year’s subscription or donate the money to the club. This third option is the newest. The money would be used by Betis to continue its social campaign in the fight it is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. The names of the members who donate their money will be placed on a special shirt that will be used to play a match next season.

El Leganés announced the free renewal to all its subscribers. Getafe has opted for an identical measure, while Espanyol also renewed its partners for free and announced a 20% discount this year.

Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Valladolid, Alavés, Mallorca, Celta, Eibar, Valencia and Osasuna have already offered similar measures to Madrid and Betis. Atlético announced a 20% reduction to their subscribers this year and they still have to know about Barça’s decision.