The pandemic of the new coronavirus has affected the sport around the world in several aspects, from disrupting the competition schedule, even impacting the economic side of leagues and clubs. In Spain, the mayor of Madrid guaranteed that even if the events are held again – not just football, but several other sports – they will not have fans in the stands until at least the end of the summer in the country.

In an interview with Spanish radio on Saturday, José Luis Martínez-Almeida said that the Spanish Championship, as well as other sports competitions, will be finished with the gates closed if he returns to activities. According to the politician, the covid-19 “will not be controlled” so that major events are resumed with large audiences.

“In spring and summer, there will be no crowded events in Spain, and possibly not in the fall either,” said Martínez-Almeida. “As long as we are not in full control of the pandemic, we will have to change all of our old habits before we can even get back on the streets.”

The Spanish Championship will not be resumed until the end of May and La Liga president Javier Tebas said he hopes to have the first duels resumed with empty stadiums. “Football games without fans in the summer are possible, as long as health and safety conditions are observed”, said the mayor.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef, the acronym in Spanish) said during this week that if the national tournament cannot continue, then the current positions on the table will be used to determine places in the next Champions League. Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad occupy the top positions, respectively.

The organization also said it would lose billions of euros if the Spanish Championship is not finalized, with unpaid broadcasting rights as one of the most serious problems. The estimate is that if the competition is concluded with the gates closed, then around 300 million euros would be lost, while that loss would be cut in half if fans could enter the stadiums.

