Madrid, Manchester and Milan will have two clubs in the Superliga and London three

The birth of the Super league European football will undoubtedly mean a real revolution in the football of the old continent. The step forward for survival that European football needed is here and three cities will be able to boast of having two teams in the European Super League: Manchester, Milan Y Madrid. But the record is taken by London, which will have no less than three teams in this new competition: Chelsea, Arsenal Y Tottenham.

Of the twelve founding clubs, two of them are from the city of Milan, the Inter and the Milan; two others from Manchester, the United and the City; two more from the capital of Spain, the Real Madrid and the Athletic; and three are based in London: Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The goal of this new Super league is to give the necessary impetus so that the big European football clubs are viable and sustainable for the future, since the economic effects of the pandemic have been devastating, especially among the most powerful clubs and who have also seen their income reduced by the lack of public in the stadiums.

As the Super League creation statement says:

«The creation of the new League occurs when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability of the current economic model of European football. For years, the Founding Clubs have aimed to improve the quality and intensity of existing European competitions and, in particular, to create a tournament in which the best clubs and players can compete against each other more frequently.

The pandemic has revealed that a strategic vision and a business approach are necessary to increase value and aid for the benefit of the football pyramid as a whole. In recent months there has been an intense dialogue with the governing bodies on the future format of European competitions. The Founding Clubs believe that the solutions proposed by the regulators do not solve the fundamental questions, which are both the need to offer higher quality matches, and to obtain additional financial resources for the entire world of football.