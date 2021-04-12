Madrid make the signing of Vincent Poirier official

04/12/2021 at 6:24 PM CEST

Real Madrid made official this Monday the hiring of French pivot Vincen Poirier whowhich is incorporated dand immediately to the team after being released from the NBA

The French, 2.13 meters and 27 years old, returns to the Endesa League, after his failed stage in the NBA where he has barely had a leading role in the teams he passed through. The last to cut him off were the New York Knicks so he was free to sign for any team.

Poirier will share the pivot square with the star of Madrir, Walter Tavares, forming a pair of ‘towers’ to face Barça, with the recent incorporation of Pau Gasol, which Madrid won the first round last Sunday (85-87).

Experience in the Endesa League

The Frenchman already played two seasons at Baskonia, averaging 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds in his last season, in the Euroleague. Now he will have to wait for next season to return to the top European competition as the transfer period is closed.

Poirier will therefore focus on helping the whites in the Endesa League, where they will finish as first in the regular season, and they will have the court advantage in all the qualifying rounds for the title.

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to start playing games & rdquor ;, he told L’Equipe newspaper. “I want to regain feelings and perform at a high level & rdquor ;, assured the player, that he wanted to get back into business, thinking of being part of the French team for the Tokyo Games, like Gasol.