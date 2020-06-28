For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madrid recorded no deaths from the disease for an entire day.

Madrid, the Spanish region most affected by coronavirus, had no deaths for the first day since the epidemic broke out, regional authorities reported this Sunday, as the small trickle of new unequal outbreaks of contagion continues in various parts of the country, although controlled.

The Ministry of Health reported today two more deaths in Spain in the last day, up to 28 thousand 343 in total, and 118 new cases, with 248 thousand 770 diagnosed so far.

One week after the end of state of alarm, social and economic normality is generalized in Spain with the contained epidemic, but also with the increasing risk of new points of transmission of the virus as displacements and social relationships increase.

This was the first weekend of absolute freedom of movement across the country and borders partially reopened after three and a half months of movement restrictions to contain the epidemic.

Many took advantage of these two days of rest and heat to travel to meet again with family and friends or to second homes and places typical of summer vacations, such as the beaches, which are very crowded.

Ten of the 25 active outbreaks are concentrated in the region of Andalusia (South), the most populous (8.4 million inhabitants), where the most important remains in a Red Cross reception center in the city of Malaga, with 91 infected, who remain isolated and confined.

The other areas most affected by new infections are located in four regions of the region of Aragon (northeast), where the positive cases are about 320.

In contrast, the insular region of Canary Islands, in the Atlantic Ocean, did not register any infected by coronavirus this Sunday and is already fifteen days without any deaths, according to local health officials.

The Madrid region reported today 15 infections this Saturday, but no deaths that day, something that occurs for the first time since the health crisis began. The Madrid authorities recorded 9,189 deaths in hospitals and 73,505 cases.

To these data add 5 thousand 984 people with COVID-19 or compatible symptoms that died in nursing homes, as well as 910 people at home and 28 elsewhere.

However, the information published today by the Ministry of Health reduces the number of deaths to 8,441 in Madrid; and that of cases, to 71 thousand 881.

