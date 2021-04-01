Madrid, like canned sardines; Catalonia travels to the coast and Andalusia visits the churches

Easter in pandemic, this time without general confinement but with perimeter closures of the autonomous communities, it affects each region unequally, which faces the management of the covid in parties marked by a “critical” situation a increased incidence and threat of a fourth wave.

MADRID: Like canned sardines

The Community of Madrid, center of the pre-electoral debate on crowds in streets, illegal parties and tourism “of drunkenness”, is the one with the most population density by far, with 844 inhabitants per square kilometer that make social distance more difficult.

That it shows in the streets of the capital, but also in the mountains Madrid, the focus of the exodus last weekend and in recent weeks, when the vast majority of communities remained closed.

French tourists in Madrid.

On Saturday and Sunday that marked the beginning of Holy Week, they reported in Madrid 353 illegal parties in homes, less than in the previous weekend of the San José bridge (474), but the images of young people drunk without masks in the streets took the front pages and gave rise to a crossroads of political accusations.

Madrid faces holidays like this in the midst of the electoral crossfire and back to the extreme risk situation of covid, with more than 250 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

CANARY ISLANDS: Safety on the beaches

The Basque Country (306), the Canary Islands (292), Catalonia (242) and the Balearic Islands (234) are the communities that follow Madrid in population density and thus face more “space problems”, together, in the case of the islands , to the arrival of foreign tourism, with mandatory PCR.

In Euskadi, every weekend episodes of illegal parties in flats and markets, but not in large crowds in the streets because the hotel business has an order to close at eight in the afternoon.

Neither is a massive French presence detected for now, as has been criticized in Madrid. Citizens need from this Tuesday a negative PCR to cross the border and controls have been installed in the Basque (also in passages of Aragon and Catalonia) to guarantee safe entrances.

A 32% of Canarian tourist accommodations are open and they expect a 40% average occupancy, mostly from local tourists.

In the Canary Islands no crowds have been seen in the streets, but the islands they do not get rid of illegal parties, which has led to the preparation of security devices this Easter on beaches such as Maspalomas, in Gran Canaria.

On this island on March 21 the Civil Guard surprised 79 people, mostly Italian and French Erasmus students, celebrating a night party in Güigüi, a virgin beach that can only be reached by boat or by walking for two hours.

CATALONIA: Pilgrimage to the coast

The restoration of Barcelona is closed from five in the afternoon -except for “take away” -, which has not prevented the occurrence of some crowds, especially on weekend nights in central areas such as El Born, Plaza dels Àngels or Paseo de Lluís Companys, which are they dissolve quickly when the Guàrdia Urbana appears. This has led the council to close the Paseo del Born in those time slots.

There have also been evictions of premises or tourist flats in the city with forbidden parties, but nothing that has raised alarm.

Holy Week in CataloniaEFE

The 32,113 square kilometers of Catalonia (Madrid has 8,028) allow the people of Barcelona to move to other areas of the community and the Costa Brava this Easter has become a place of pilgrimage for a good number of them, who crowd its beaches, as has been seen at the weekend in some as emblematic as Calella de Palafrugell or L’Escala.

Occupation in the coast reaches 80% and, in mountain areas at the end of the season of ski, at 95%.

Such is the situation in some parts of the interior of Girona that, in the Garrotxa region, measures have been adopted to avoid overcrowding of cars in the gorges of Sadernes and Sant Aniol d’Aguja.

MALLORCA AND NAVARRE: No hospitality in the interior

The Balearic Islands face Easter with illegal parties in houses, like last Sunday in a chalet in the Majorcan municipality of Calvià with 35 young people, but there have been no significant crowds in public spaces in recent days.

At mallorca only 11% of the hotels are open and the arrival of foreign tourism has been noticed something, with closed leisure and a hotel business that can only open its terraces.

In preventing crowds, the Balearic Islands will launch a special device with controls in hot spots such as the cities of Palma and Ibiza, as well as in common areas of hotels, and beaches and recreational areas will be monitored with drones.

The autonomous cities of Melilla and Ceuta do not expect tourism although they are the most highly populated enclaves in Spain, with a density of 7,256 and 4,210 inhabitants, respectively. They also present, together with Madrid and Navarra, the highest virus incidence rates in 14 days.

In them there has been no alarm for crowds, but for the number of people who have left and are leaving at Easter despite having perimeter closure, making excuses for some of the exceptions included in the rule (mainly, going to the doctor).

Navarre Holy Week opens with high incidence, the highest in Spain, and that is why it has ordered the closure of the interior of bars, restaurants and game rooms.

ANDALUSIA: Queues in the churches

Andalusia faces another Holy Week without processions and this year the citizens are going to the churches to visit the steps that they will not go out on the streets. Queues of people surrounding churches several times that make up agglomerations very different from those of Madrid or Barcelona leisure, but that are also worrying.

During the last weekends, especially if the weather is good, the urban beaches of Valencia they have concentrated thousands of people, either to sunbathe, practice sports, walk or have a drink on their terraces, so these parties the Local Police will carry out a general control to ensure that people maintain the rules against covid .

Holy Week in Andalusia.EFE

Another coastal region, Murcia, has seen an increase in the influx of visitors to the centers of the cities of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, where more infections are occurring since Friday, so surveillance will be reinforced these holidays.

Yes they are detected illegal celebrations, like the one last Saturday in a bar in Cartagena with 157 people, the same thing that happens in other communities with a lower population density such as Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León or Extremadura, as well as in the communities of the north of the peninsula of Asturias, Cantabria, Aragon and La Rioja. In these regions there have been no showy concentrations of people, although there have been occasional parties, a practice that seems to be widespread throughout the country.