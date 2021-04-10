Madrid lifts the perimeter closure but the rest, except the Canary Islands, maintains it

The Community of Madrid and some Canary Islands have the perimeter closure was lifted this midnight which began on March 26 on the occasion of Holy Week to try to avoid displacement, while the Balearic Islands will do so on April 12 and Extremadura reversed yesterday and decided to keep it for at least two more weeks.

From this Saturday each community can decide whether to allow entry and exit of its territory, after the perimeter closure agreed in the Interterritorial Health Council since March 26.

Although the Canary Islands have lifted the closure of the community, it maintains it in the islands of Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, where 2 of the 2.2 million inhabitants of the archipelago reside.

The Madrid government was positioned against the perimeter closure at Easter, as well as the previous one that took place during the San José bridge (between March 17 and 21), but accepted the closure of both, mandatory when published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The Madrid Government also closed perimeter the region during the bridges of November 2020, that of Todos los Santos and that of Almudena, because of a Royal Decree of the central Government to try to contain the expansion of the coronavirus.

Although the perimeter closure of the Community of Madrid has ended (which in practice only allows travel without justification to some Canary Islands and from Monday to the Balearic Islands), mobility restrictions continue in areas with the highest incidence of coronavirus, where it is not allowed to enter or leave except for justified reasons, such as going to work.

They are 17 basic health zones five localities, where 6.4% of the population lives and 9.17% of the cases of the last fourteen days are concentrated.

In addition, the Community of Madrid will extend from next Monday, April 12 and for fourteen more days, until April 26, current measures in the region to fight against Covid-19 such as the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes and the curfew from 23:00 to 06:00.

Hospitality establishments must close at 11:00 p.m., although cannot admit new clients from an hour before.

The maximum occupancy per table is four people indoors and six people on outdoor terraces.