The Madrid City Council has approved this Thursday in the Governing Board the first line of aid worth 2.7 million euros for the renewal of the most polluting taxis, as reported by the municipal spokeswoman, Inmaculada Sanz, who has specified that this Aid line is incorporated through the nomenclature of the subsidy ‘Taxifree 2020’ with a reserve of almost 2.8 million euros (2,747,000) from the budget of the Environment and Mobility area that Borja Carabante directs.

In total, 1,620 taxis will be able to benefit from these aids for the sector: 1,600 for the purchase of ECO vehicles and 20 for the purchase of ZERO emissions vehicles.

The objective is for Madrid to carry out a transition towards sustainable mobility and to comply with the objective set by the European Union in Directive 2008/50 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of May 21, 2008, on quality from air. In addition, it intends to collaborate closely with this sector on which 100,000 families depend, who have been affected by the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The fleet of auto taxi vehicles in Madrid represents an “important source of emissions” due to the combination of two factors. On the one hand, that 34 percent of the total fleet (15,723 vehicles) is powered by conventional fuel (diesel) with a high emission factor for nitrogen oxides and particles.

On the other, according to the ‘Study of the taxi service of the Madrid City Council 2017’, each taxi makes about 55,000 kilometers a year (200 kilometers a day), a much higher amount than that traveled by private tourism. Therefore, the renewal of the taxi fleet towards less polluting technology and fuel is key to improving air quality.

The ‘Taxifree 2020’ subsidy for vehicle renewal contemplates three tranches in this exercise, offering greater incentives for the purchase of ZERO emissions vehicles and Eurotaxis ZERO and ECO that guarantee the service of people with disabilities. Substitutions of category B (Euro V) vehicles are also gratified.

Large fixed amounts are reserved for each taxi driver. While in previous years all applicants benefited with amounts of 100 and 200 euros by distributing the total budget of the aid, this time a maximum of 1,620 beneficiaries was established, with amounts reaching up to 6,000 euros per applicant.

In section 1, it will be 6,000 euros for tourism in the acquisition of ZERO emissions, battery electric (BEV) or fuel cell vehicles. Also for Eurotaxi ZERO emissions and ECO.

In the second section, 10 percent of the value of the vehicle, excluding taxes, for the acquisition of zero emission vehicles not included in section 1 (electric extended range (REEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) with a minimum autonomy of 40 kilometers) or ECO, when the replaced is label B.

Already in section 3, 7 percent of the value of the vehicle, excluding taxes, for the purchase of vehicles ZERO emissions not included in section 1 (electric extended range (REEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) with a minimum autonomy 40 kilometers) or ECO, not foreseen in section 2.

These grants are compatible with other grants, such as those proposed by the Community of Madrid, which in 2019 were one million euros, expandable to two million euros.

Processing

The presentation of the grant application will begin when it is published in the official gazettes, the start date of which will be announced through the municipal website along with the conditions and requirements to participate.

The eligible period will cover from July 13, 2019 until the end date of the application submission period or until the credit is exhausted. The award procedure is that of competitive competition, establishing an order of priority as the award criterion according to the date of submission of grant applications.

Given that the Taxi Regulations prohibit the age of the vehicle for more than 10 years, as a requirement to access this subsidy, the replaced vehicle may not exceed it, counted from the date of first registration at the time that the period for submitting the request. In addition, the applicant may not have been a beneficiary of a previous call since 2016.

.