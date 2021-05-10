Madrid joins the bid for Aurier

05/10/2021

On at 20:55 CEST

The right-back position is one of the most sought after in recent markets, due to the little offer it offers.

One of the most sought-after is Tottenham’s Serge Aurier. The Frenchman ends his contract in the summer of 2022 and his renewal with the group ‘Spur’ is not tied, so his soap opera may be one of the most sounded this summer.

After an institutionally unstable season in London that worsened with the departure of Mourinho, some pieces would be thinking of looking for exits, and one of them would be Aurier. As reported by Footmercato, the full-back is maintaining contacts with his old club, PSG, in search of his Champions League dream, and with Mauricio Pochettino, with whom he coincided at Tottenham. The coach is his maximum supporter and it would be him, personally, who would be convincing him to return to Paris.

PSG has a list of full-backs in view that this summer they will not execute the option to buy Alessandro Florenzi, and will return to Rome. A list in which there is a Barça name, such as that of Emerson, currently at Betis.

The same information suggests that other teams that have approached their positions with Aurier would be Milan, Atlético de Madrid or, more recently, Real Madrid. Florentino is looking for spare parts in a very delicate position this season and he likes the Frenchman’s profile, as he can adapt to different tactical patterns.

As noted, Aurier would have already spoken with his compatriot Varane to learn more about the city and the team. A Varane, with whom Aurier already coincided at RC Lens, who is still not clear about his future.

For now, Aurier’s starting price would be around 12 million euros, a figure from which Madrid would have to negotiate.