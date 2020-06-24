Rakitic He spoke after the game at the Movistar LaLiga microphones to analyze Barcelona’s victory against Athletic at the Camp Nou, which allows them to regain the leadership of the Santander League at the expense of what Real Madrid does this Wednesday against Mallorca. The Croatian was very happy to score his first goal of the season and He assured that they will fight for the title until the end.

Vital goal

« It has been very important. It was a very tough game, it was difficult for us to enter the game. Athletic has done very well, it has not been easy. In the end the moment came. It was a great joy to score the first goal of the season ».

First goal of the season

«I want to dedicate the goal to my wife and my daughters who have endured me in recent months. Very strange, as I was saying to the boys, matchday 31 and I have to score the first goal but well very happy to have been able to help the team and get three important points ».

What is missing to the team?

« Is not easy. Athletic has done well, they have defended very well, there were no spaces. We have to move the ball faster, have more patience and not always go to the first. There are several points that we have to improve, but it is not easy after that break. The important thing is to keep adding important minutes and in the end we have achieved a great victory and all the improvement that comes will be more important.

Piqué’s Words

« It is always difficult. The last games are very even, very hard, not only ours but all in general. It doesn’t help that the stadiums are empty. It is a time to join forces. There is a desire for football, I am looking forward to the next game and now we have to prepare well and be at the top until the end ».

Real Madrid

«As in the last matches, he is the favorite with us. We will fight to the end. They think about theirs, we think about ours. We are very confident, hopefully we finish the League with that title. We want to give the maximum in each game ».