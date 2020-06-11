The Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has said that “there are steps” to celebrate the Champions League final in the capital, something for which he has shown his “total and absolute” support because it would be “a message to the world that Madrid is back” after the pandemic.

“It would be great news for the city of Madrid. Hosting an international event such as the Champions League final is very important, but also in these circumstances, what it would demonstrate is Madrid’s ability to recover in a very short time from the dramatic situation we have been through, “said the mayor in an interview. in 13TV collected by Efe.

Almeida added that this possibility is due “largely to infrastructure and public services of which we, Madrid residents, can be very proud. “

Full support

“I want to show total and absolute support for this Champions League final to be played in Madrid. The right security conditions are in place, we have the infrastructures and public services that allow us to host it and, on the other hand, it would be a message to the world that, of course, Madrid, despite the drama we have experienced, is not giving up and that Madrid is back “, has underlined.

The pandemic has forced UEFA to postpone or cancel most of its matches, and the competition has been suspended since March 11, with PSG, Atlético de Madrid, Leipzig and Atalanta as qualified for the quarterfinals.

The second legs of the remaining four heats are still to be played and there is still no calendar. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 and announce the new dates “as well as all other important decisions as soon as they are confirmed,” the confederation explains on its website.