Madrid is “reinforced” for the imminent celebration of the La Liga title

The City Council of Madrid will deploy on Saturday afternoon and night a device of 130 Municipal Police officers to avoid crowds in the surroundings of the squares where they celebrate their triumphs the Atletico Madrid (Neptuno) and Real Madrid (Cibeles), who will play the league title that day.

At the press conference after the Governing Board of this Thursday, the municipal spokeswoman and delegate of Security and Emergencies, Inmaculada Sanz, explained that it will try to maintain the circulation of traffic and will limit the capacity in the surroundings of the sources if necessary.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

The prevailing appeal, he insisted, is that the fans “celebrate primarily at home”, and he has pleaded “not to go massively to these sources.”

In case this request is not respected, the City Council is “prepared” so that “the capacity is controlled and in no case more people gather than the security measures recommend.”

The fountains will be fenced off and from 7:00 p.m. on Saturday “different filters” with fences and containers will be available in their surroundings to control access, and special emphasis will be placed on monitoring street vending and alcohol consumption on public roads.

“Don’t talk to me about resisting … It’s my ‘pic.twitter.com/w090lyRRNr – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 16, 2021

The device will have drones and will also be aware of the celebrations that may take place in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium (although Atlético plays in Valladolid on Saturday afternoon) and in the sports city of Valdebebas, where Real Madrid will play their match against him. Villarreal.

Sanz also recalled that “the clubs have already transmitted that they are not going to go to these sources.” To the troops deployed by the Municipal Police, it will be necessary to add those deployed by the National Police, according to the Consistory in a press release.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content