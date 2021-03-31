Madrid interrupts the vaccination of people over 80 and large dependents on Easter holidays

An elderly man receives one of the Pfizer doses (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

Madrid will paralyze the vaccination of people over 80 years of age and large dependents from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday due to the closure of health centers, where these groups are cared for.

Yes, the vaccination of people between 60 and 65 years old will continue at the Wanda Metropolitano and the Isabel Zendal Hospital, in both cases with the AstraZeneca drug. For this group the administration of the medicine started today Tuesday.

The official profile of the Community has wanted to take breast of its vaccination forecasts for the holiday period. “During Holy Week, including holidays, we plan to administer more than 140,000 doses to people over 80 years of age and large dependents, the general population between 60 and 65 and mutualists between 78 and 79 years old.”

What the tweet does not include is what does appear in the accompanying press release. Of this wide package of vials, will be available “to those over 80 and large dependents, in health centers (until tomorrow)”, referring to Wednesday. From Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, nothing.

The forecast of the Ministry is that the Primary Care centers accelerate their vaccination rate starting next week, with a target of 25,000 people a day, provided that the commitments to deliver vaccines from Health are met.

The reality of the calendar collides with the plans advanced by the regional president at the beginning of the year. “Madrid will vaccinate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Morning and afternoon. With all available means, public and private. Even at night, ”Díaz Ayuso said on the eve of Three Kings Day. & Nb …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.