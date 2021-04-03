Madrid interest in Pedro Porro

The latest performances by Pedro Porro have not gone unnoticed at Real Madrid. The right-back currently plays in el Sporting de Portugal on loan from Manchester City, with whom he has a contract until 2024. In Valdebebas they see in the international an option for the future to occupy the right lane of the Santiago Bernabéu and, in the short term, to offer competition to Dani Carvajal.

According to the Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, the white team has been observing the projection of the young lane for years, although his debut with the Spanish National Team has precipitated events. During his time at Girona, Pedro Porro aroused the interest of some greats in Europe, including Barça and Madrid. Finally, Manchester City took over his services in 2019 for a total of 12 million euros.

Despite this investment, Pedro Porro has not made his debut with Manchester City. Last season he played on loan to Real Valladolid with the aim of acquiring some filming for the future, although he was not entirely happy in his time as Valladolid. After this first transfer, the citizens decided that it was time for the winger to play for a higher-level team, so he ended up at Sporting de Portugal.

Based on good performances, Pedro Porro has established himself in the right lane of José Alvalade. Last February he received for the third consecutive time the award for best defense of the Portuguese championship. His performance has not gone unnoticed by Luis Enrique, as he was called up for the qualifying matches for Qatar 2022.

Seemingly no place in Manchester, Sporting de Portugal will try to retain the full-back for the future. The transfer contract includes this season and the next, but the Lisboners would try to buy it definitively. However, according to the latest information arriving from Portugal, Real Madrid will join the bid for Pedro Porro.