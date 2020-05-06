The organization of the event has confirmed its dates on social networks.

There will beMadrid Games Weekin2020.IFEMAhas confirmed the Madrid Games Week 2020 celebration ofOctober 9-12in the Madrid capital. There is little information on the event at the moment, but the mere announcement of its celebration has already been quite a surprise in the current circumstances of the country and the country itself.IFEMA, which has served as a field hospital in recent weeks due to the emergency experienced by the current situation.

The organization has shared a video on Twitter about the new situation of the Madrid venue with a positive messagein search of recovering normality: “#We continue to be Us, and we return with the same passion, energy and enthusiasm; with new experiences and greater learning. Because we know well that together we achieve great objectives, and that alliances based on trust are more necessary than ever.See you at MGW20!“

Achieve Madrid Games Week celebratedwith the conditions that all the country’s players expect? Other important trade fairs in the sector such as E3 2020 or Gamescom 2020 have already taken a step back, which has served many firms to start their owndigital projectsin a year that seems complicated for large crowds. The autumn date of the Madrid faircould be an allyfor its celebration if the situation were to be controlled in the capital.

Naturally, the uncertainty about its realization between the community and professionalsIt is obvious, but the official statement seems to be clear about the circumstances experienced in current times and the reasons why, in theory, it could be held in October, which is, without a doubt, the most important videogame fair in Spain. Subtract wait for new news in the future to knowevent plans and activities.

