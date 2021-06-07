Madrid, Galicia, Andalusia and the Basque Country do not apply the new restrictions and La Rioja postpones them

Several people on a terrace on the promenade of Sanxenxo beach, Pontevedra. (Photo: Beatriz Ciscar / Europa Press)

The acting Minister of Justice of the Community of Madrid, Enrique López, has assured this Saturday that the Madrid Government will appeal to the National Court the restrictions on nightlife and hospitality agreed in the Interterritorial Health Council and published this Saturday in the BOE .

This agreement was opposed by Madrid, Galicia, Murcia, Andalusia and Catalonia and the abstention of Castilla y León, while the Basque Country did not even participate in the debate, and this Saturday it was published in the Official State Gazette (BOE ) in a text that emphasizes that they are mandatory measures.

The order contemplates that nightlife may reopen until 2:00 a.m., extendable at 3:00 a.m., in communities that are outside risk level or alert level 1, which today are Galicia, Cantabria, Navarra, Extremadura, Valencian Community, Murcia, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands. The rest, except Euskadi and La Rioja, which are at 3, are at alert level 2.

Madrid

After participating in a demonstration by the AUGC in Puerta del Sol, López pointed out that the order does not establish a “specific date” of application in the autonomous communities, when other orders did establish it for the regions to adapt to their regulations. In this sense, he has indicated that in addition to appealing to the National Court these resolutions, Madrid will be at what its own legal services say to apply the measures that the Community has been adopting that, according to López, are “technically better” in terms of containment of the virus and also “better than those proposed by the Government.”

“What the Government cannot do, claiming coordinated action …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.