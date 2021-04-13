Madrid fires Deck: “He had an exemplary behavior”

Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday the departure of Argentine forward Gabriel Deck, who agreed to terminate his contract to sign for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the US NBA, and wished him “the best” in his new professional career. “Real Madrid would like to thank you for your exemplary behavior and professionalism throughout the time he has defended our shirt, with which he has won a League, a King’s Cup and three Spanish Super Cups, “the white club said in a statement through its official website.

The Madrid team wished “the best for him and his family in this new professional career”, after three seasons wearing white in which they have played 185 official matches: 83 games in the Endesa League, 9 in the Copa del Rey, 6 in the Super Cup and 87 in the Euroleague. His last game with the Whites was the momentous duel of the top European competition last Thursday 8 against the Turkish Fenerbahce in which Madrid got the passport for the quarterfinals of the competition, a 67-93 victory in which Deck was key with 19 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists.

This campaign has been one of his best numbers in the Euroleague, with an average of 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. In the Endesa League, he averaged 10 points and 4 sacks per game, with his top this year at 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. in the victory against TD Systems Baskonia (74-85) on March 14.

Following in Campazzo’s footsteps

Deck became a new player for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder this morning, with a contract for four seasons that makes him the fourteenth Argentine to reach the American professional championship, the second that this season ‘crosses the pond’ from Real Madrid, as did his compatriot Facundo Campazzo, who signed in November for the Denver Nuggets.

Curiously, his last post on his official profile on the social network Twitter was to fire Campazzo. “Many successes brother. I kept flying high, “Deck dedicated to him in November, when his departure to the NBA was confirmed, accompanied by a photo at a barbecue. Now the ‘Tortuga’ takes the same path.

Deck arrived at Real Madrid in June 2018, signed from San Lorenzo de Almagro, with which he was champion of the League of the Americas, the South American League and three Argentine leagues. He trained at Quimsa, where he spent six seasons, between 2009 and 2016. In addition, he was world runner-up with Argentina at the 2019 China World Cup, where he lost in the final against Spain.