Madrid extends the self-appointment to receive the first dose up to 48 years

Vaccination point at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Madrid, on June 9. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The Community of Madrid has extended this Friday to 48 years of age the self-appointment to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and, in addition, has increased the number of vaccination points in the region. In total, there are already 14 centers in which Madrilenians are immunized.

The general director of Public Health of the Community, Elena Andradas, has indicated that the vaccination points of the WizinkZenter and the Wanda Metropolitano are joined by the twelve hospitals of the public network.

Those who request an appointment will be able to choose where to go to receive the vaccine between the Infanta Sofía, Puerta de Hierro, Fuenlabrada, El Escorial, Henares, Sureste, Tajo, Infanta Leonor, Móstoles, Severo Ochoa, Infanta Cristina and Alcorcón hospitals.

For now, Madrilenians up to 48 years old can make an appointment from this Friday, but only the Wanda el Wizink, the Infanta Sofía Hospital, the Puerta de Hierro and the Fuenlabrada Hospital will be available as options, since the rest will be added next week .

Andradas has remarked that this system started on May 26 as a pilot project for those who were between 57 and 67 years old and that it was later extended to those over 59. Now, it reaches 48 years.

“This choice facilitates the center, time and day in which each one can receive the first dose,” said the general director, who recalled that it is only to receive the first dose and that the system checks and recognizes that the citizen He has already received a vaccine, he discards it.

More than 112,460 requests processed

Since the vaccination process started, more than 112,463 people have requested an appointment through the system set up by the Ministry of Health. The Community foresees that from Monday 63,000 doses will be administered …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.