Madrid extends coronavirus restrictions for two more weeks

The Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, has appeared at a press conference this Friday to announce that the region will extend the restrictions for two more weeks and the closure of 17 new basic health areas and five localities will be decreed.

“There is a slight upward trend in the accumulated incidence. It stands at 321 in 14 days. We are undoubtedly taking in the consequences of the closing of the bridge and of Holy Week ”, explained Zapatero to justify the sustained increase in cases.

As of Monday, the “measures to fight covid-19” will be extended for two weeks, such as the prohibition of meetings of non-cohabitants in homes or the curfew at eleven at night. On the other hand, the closure of 17 new basic health areas and five localities, in which 427,000 Madrilenians live, will also be decreed.

In relation to the vaccine, the Community has reported that this week it will end with a record of doses administered and almost 300,000 people from Madrid vaccinated.

Likewise, the presence of the British strain is already 80% in the region.

