The Community of Madrid has exceeded 3,000 deaths with coronavirus since the start of the epidemic, with 3,082 deaths, after adding 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, in which infections have risen by 1,157 to a total of 22,677.

Patients who have needed intensive care have also increased, at a lower rate, a total of 1,429, 29 more than until yesterday, Saturday, while 7,491 were cured, 1,165 more.

The deaths that occurred in Madrid account for 47.2% of the 6,528 deaths that occurred throughout Spain, according to data released by the Ministry of Health this Sunday.