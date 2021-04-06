Madrid eat Liverpool and put the tie on track

The Real Madrid beat Liverpool forcefully in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final (3-1). The madridistas did not accuse the losses in defense and dominated the game, especially in the first half, to get the tie back on track with goals from Asensio and a double from Vinicius, which made for a memorable night.

Zinedine Zidane’s team came out like a gale, who He returned to the defense of four with Nacho and Militao as centrals, and he gave no choice to Klopp’s. From the start, Madrid’s dominance was clear, with a stratospheric Kroos and a very inspired Vinícius, who scored Madrid’s first goal after a huge pass from the German.

The first part was completely for the white team, who was the owner and lord of the match and did everything well with and without the ball in the first 45 minutes. Asensio, who had a great game even though he was a failed face-to-door in the second half, made it 2-0 with a hat to Alisson.

At the beginning of the second half Liverpool woke up, and Salah he scored the reds’ first with a long shot.

A bit that, however, did not intimidate Madrid, who immediately regained the direction of the game and returned to show the good form of the first part, with continuous arrivals to the Klopp area.

Thus came Vinícius’ second, on his most memorable night. The Brazilian made it 3-1 with a low shot hitting the post after receiving from Luka Modric.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Zidane’s men continued to command on the occasions they died without becoming a goal. The Frenchman gave minutes to Valverde, who was returning from injury, replacing Asensio, to achieve more containment in the core and maintain the advantage.

The second change was that of Vinícius for Rodrygo to give rest to the first in the absence of ten minutes on the night in which he broke the sanmbenito that he does not have a goal.

Squeezed the Beatles town team in in the final minutes, with turnovers by Madrid, but the net ran into an iron defense that did not accuse the casualties of Varane and Ramos and that he had Lucas Vázquez on the side, very hardworking in the rear to stop the rival.

Zidane’s men will travel to Anfield with the tie in the face after a night in which they showed that, when it comes to the Champions League, Madrid knows very well what it is doing.