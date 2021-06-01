Madrid dreams of Micic again: “I don’t know if he will go to the NBA now”

Vasilije Micic: 27 years old, Serbian, a tall and strong point guard (1.97) who after playing in Serbia, Germany, Turkey and Lithuania in eight years has settled at Anadolu Efes, where he has completed three seasons. Not only has it settled: has exploded to become one of the best players in Europe, the king of the last Euroleague: MVP and member of the Best Quintet of the regular phase, MVP and champion in the Final Four in Cologne. That doublet of MVPs towards the title is only available to very big players. Until now it had been signed by Dimitris Diamantidis, Vassilis Spanoulis, Nando De Colo and Luka Doncic. Now Micic joins his name to a very illustrious list.

Micic has shot, talent and body to penetrate, direction, leadership … he has it all. In Cologne he added 25 points and 6 assists against CSKA and 25 and 5 against Barcelona. With 74-77 and less than three minutes to go, he appeared with two great baskets in a row that prevented Barça from completing the comeback (the Catalans even tied). The immediate future for the excellent point guard passes through the Games, if Serbia surpasses a Pre-Olympic for which it is in the first preselection, and then, and it was taken for granted, the NBA.

However, the American way is not so clear for the big winner of the weekend in Cologne. His agent, the powerful Misko Raznatovic, has surprised by questioning the base’s future on the Novosti Online portal: “He is ready to be an NBA player, but I am not sure that it will be like that next season. I will not allow him to go to be on the bench all the time, as happened to Vassilis Spanoulis. He’ll go to the NBA when all is well. It may be this year, or it may not be. Everything is open, if the NBA is not fair with him, he will have to wait another year “. That is news of maximum impact for Anadolu Efes, his current team, and for one of his great suitors, Real Madrid.

Micic has been, it is an open secret, a dream of the white team in recent seasons. The player recognized him in November 2019, when Madrid had identified him as an ideal option to replace Doncic, who went to the NBA in the summer of 2018: “There was an offer. Real Madrid is definitely the biggest name in basketball, but my career has taught me that what is written is not always important. I feel happy and that was important enough for me to stay here, “he said in reference to Efes, with which he was a finalist in the Euroleague in 2019 and champion in 2021. Between the two Final Four, a year cut short by the pandemic in which the Turkish team was the most favorite to be crowned. That success had to wait a year.

This spring the name of Micic reappeared as an ideal option for Real Madrid, but there was hardly any glimpse because then It seemed that the Serbian was ready to take the leap and try his fortune in the NBA. He was drafted in 2014, by the Philadelphia 76ers (number 52), but his NBA rights have traveled a lot. As a future second round, they left in 2012 from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs sent that pick to Philaldephia in February 2014, the Sixers drafted him in June 2014 and, after some speculation about his arrival in previous seasons, traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 8, 2020, before the start of this NBA season. It was part of an operation aimed at moving salaries and more valuable draft rounds: The Sixers sent Al Horford (to get rid of his pay) to the Thunder with Theo Maledon (number 34 in the 2020 draft) and a first round of 2025 And they welcomed Terrance Ferguson, Danny Green and, curiously, to Vincent Poirier, the French pivot who was later cut and who is already playing for Real Madrid.

So, and except for an operation in which he could be included before the start of the 2021-22 season, Micic would have to play in the Oklahoma City Thunder if he decides to make the jump to the NBA. This franchise has its rights, so Micic cannot choose a destination, such as Facundo Campazzo, who was not selected in 2013 and before this season he was able to opt, as a free agent, for the Denver Nuggets, a franchise in which he knew he was going to compete for the maximum. In fact, he is now playing in the West playoffs.

For Micic, the situation could be tough. Because with 27 years he would join a team full of young people and in full reconstruction, already far from the golden years that ended with the departures of Kevin Durant, first, and Paul George and Russell Westbrook, later. The Serbian seemed, in any chaos, to have it clear, and in April it was learned that He had rejected Efes’ renewal offer and Real Madrid’s approach. But that could have changed now, if you listen to the words of your agent.



The Thunder will add one of the best players in the next draft in the summer because they finished with 22 wins and 50 losses in the regular season. They got to be 19-24 and from there, with their sights set on improving their draft options, they linked 23 losses in 24 games with many beatings and one of the largest point differences against in NBA history. In OKC there is a young coach, Mark Daigneault (35 years old), and a team that is rebuilt with a point guard aiming for a star like the Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22 years old) and two high-minded players like the also Canadian Lu Dort and Darius Bazley.

In addition, the Thunder take care of other young men like Isaiah Roby and Aleksej Pokusevski, a 19-year-old very green Serbian but with a very high ceiling. Others like Gabriel Deck seek their place, in the team and in the NBA. And the French Theo Maledon (19 years old) has the confidence of the franchise as another base for the future. Depending on the pick the Thunder finish with, another point guard (Jalen Suggs, Davion Mitchell) or guard (Jalen Green, Moses Moody …) could arrive from one of the highest picks in the draft. So Micic would have competition with very young players and (with regard to the distribution of minutes) of strategic value for the Thunder and, barring surprise, very few chances that his team is among the best in the West. These sporting doubts, individually and collectively, may be holding back his illusion to play in the best league in the world. We’ll see what it decides.