Madrid doubles those hospitalized for coronavirus in a week

The Community of Madrid has notified 1,865 coronavirus infections this Sunday, of which 1,070 correspond to the last 24 hours, and six deaths in hospitals, two less than on Saturday. In addition, hospital pressure continues to grow and, with 1,070 admitted, almost double that of last Sunday, when there were 554 patients in hospitals.

According to the daily epidemiological report of the Community of Madrid, the infections registered this Sunday are much lower than the 4,853 on Saturday, but they are more than those of last Sunday, July 18, when there were 1,675 cases and 2 deaths.

This Sunday there are 1,070 admitted to hospitals and 163 to the ICU, compared to the 554 admitted and 116 to the ICU a week ago, or the 971 admitted to the ward and 148 to the ICU that were reported on Saturday. So far in the pandemic, 807,750 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Community of Madrid.

Regarding the deaths, this Sunday there have been six, compared to 8 on Saturday, when the highest figure was given since last June 6; the curve of deaths is not balanced since during the last month they oscillated between 6 or no deaths. The report of the Ministry of Health of Madrid adds a total of 17,240 deaths in hospitals, to which must be added 5,069 in social health centers, 1,378 in homes and 30 in other places, so the number of deaths rises to 23,717 .

Since the health crisis began, 118,254 people have been hospitalized in the ward with coronavirus in the Community of Madrid and the total number of patients who have passed through ICUs amounts to 12,145.

The report also shows 26 hospital discharges in the last 24 hours and 6,988 people undergoing home monitoring by primary care, a figure that increased in the last week when 4,723 people received this care.

Vaccination

Regarding the vaccination plan, the Community of Madrid has administered 7,363,063 doses, out of a total of 7,651,935 received, and 79.3% of the target population already has a dose, while 60.6% already has received the complete guideline, as did 50.2% of the general population of Madrid.

Specifically, 4,246,734 first doses were administered (3,549,906 from Pfizer and Moderna and 696,828 from AstraZeneca) and 2,901,492 second doses (2,301,795 from Pfizer and Moderna and 599,697 from AstraZeneca), in addition to another 214,837 single doses of Janssen’s vaccine.

