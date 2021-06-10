Madrid does not fail and seals its classification to the final of the ACB

Jun 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM CEST

The Real Madrid de Baloncesto made the WiZink Center its fortress to certify the passage to the final. The third game of semis against Valencia Basket closed with an 80-77 for the whites, who had a bad time but in the end they were able to prevail with the good performances of Walter Tavares and Usman Garuba.

RMA

VAL

Real Madrid, 80

(22 + 20 + 17 + 21): Alocén (3), Causeur (15), Garuba (16), Tavares (7), Taylor (10) -the starting five-, Rudy Fernández (5), Alex Tyus (1) , Poirier (4), Jaycee Carroll (6), Llull (13).

Valencia Basket, 77

(18 + 21 + 16 + 22): Van Rossom (7), Dubljevic (8), San Emeterio (0), Williams (5), Sastre (8) -initial quintet-, Prepelic (11), Labeyrie (3) , Tobey (11), Kalinic (13), Vives (4), Hermannsson (7).

Referees

Antonio Conde, Carlos Peruga, Jordi Aliaga.

Incidents

Third match of the semifinal at the WiZink Center. 1,000 spectators.

With a match for each, WiZink witnessed the definition of locals and ‘taronjas’. The face shown in La Fonteta greatly deluded the Valencians, but the weight of Laso’s men was felt in the first bars of the opening quarter. The beaten meringues came out with Initial alocen, still without overcoming his adductor problems. Seated they waited for a Llull played with more enthusiasm than anyone and an Abalde recovered from Covid-19.

The actions began with zero errors per possession, with a pair of clean triples by Causeur and Van Rossom for each team. Taylor and Garuba were then activated to go to 7 up on an erratic Valencia, which was aimed at the entry of a precise Prepelic to discount until it reached two. Tobey’s three-point shot put pressure at the end of the first quarter, but Llull released his wrist to sing one of three over the horn.

They went down to a second quarter with fine Rudy and Poirier, plus an infallible Caroll from the line of sighs. Even if the Valencian production had Kalinic and Vives making themselves felt in the white paint, closing the quarter quarter up by one, but going into halftime with 42-39 aggregate.

In the 3C the Tavares beast was activated with 100% effectiveness and three rebounds (two offensive), frustrating the defense of Valencia. Madrid came to have the widest advantage of the duel, with eight up, but finished the quarter with just four left after a good quarter-close by Hermannsson (five points in 4:36).

With such a close finish, the last ten minutes had it all at the WiZink. A battered Llull scored two triples, but the Valencians came up and came to put one below. Dubljevic had four successful free throws to bring a Valencia Basket to life that clung to the burning nail. In the end, Tavares’ steal, Garuba’s offensive rebound and Causeur’s free throws tipped the balance towards the locals, who are already waiting for a rival in the final: Lenovo Tenerife or Barça.