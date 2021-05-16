Madrid departures by road return to levels before the pandemic

Road trips to leave Madrid since Friday have increased by 50% With respect to those that occurred the previous week and are similar to those that were recorded a weekend in May prior to the pandemic, according to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

Due to the increased displacement from the capital registered since Thursday, Traffic will enable this Sunday afternoon lanes in the opposite direction to the usual one on the Burgos highway (A-1), the Valencia highway (A-3) and the Extremadura highway (A-5), entering Madrid.

These are precisely the three roads that recorded this Saturday the most traffic problems, although the complications affected practically all the routes out of the capital.

The DGT informs at 3:00 p.m. of a accident on the A-5, at the height of Coslada, towards the Barcelona motorway (A-2), and from another in Barcelona, ​​on the B-20, in the Gracia neighborhood towards the Llobregat junction; as well as a third in Zaragoza, on the A-2, in Ariza, towards Madrid.

In addition, it recommends circulating with caution two breakdowns, both in the province of Cuenca, one on the A-3, near Minglanilla towards Valencia, and another in Cervera del Llano, towards Madrid.

In the rest of the roads circulate normally.