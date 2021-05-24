Madrid dawns without perimeter zones for the first time since September

Gran Vía, Madrid. (Photo: EFE)

Since this midnight and for the first time since last September, the Community of Madrid has no mobility restrictions in any of its 286 basic health areas, as the limitations in force in eleven areas have been lifted, which have improved their pandemic incidence data.

At midnight, the areas of Daroca (Ciudad Lineal), General Fanjul (Latina), Castelló (Salamanca), Barajas (Barajas) and La Chopera (Arganzuela) have been left without mobility restrictions, all of them in the municipality of Madrid , as well as Las Cities and Margaritas (Getafe), Reyes Católicos (San Sebastián de los Reyes), Majadahonda (Majadahonda), Leganés Norte (Leganés) and La Princesa (Móstoles), an area that has been restricted for six weeks.

With these eleven areas without limitations due to their good epidemiological evolution, free circulation is already allowed throughout the territory of the Community of Madrid, where the strategy of confining basic health areas began to be implemented on September 21, 2020.

ZBS: threshold of incidence of 300 cases

That time, it began with 37 zones, distributed among six districts of the capital and seven municipalities, which had an incidence of more than a thousand cases per hundred thousand inhabitants in fourteen days.

The requirements have been varying, and currently the conditions for setting restrictions in basic health areas are an incidence threshold of 300 cases, there is community transmission and a growing trend in infections, something that no area meets today. today.

When mobility is limited in a basic health area, it is only possible to enter and leave it for justified reasons such as going to work, to study, to a medical appointment or to attend to the elderly or children, and capacity and schedules are also adjusted. & nb …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.