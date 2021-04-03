Madrid confirms the “very little rejection” of vaccination with AstraZeneca among people aged 60 to 65 years

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has highlighted the “Very little rejection” of vaccination with AstraZeneca among people aged 60 to 65 at a press conference held this Saturday to update epidemiological data.

Escudero has celebrated the “good news that citations for people between 60 and 65 years are having a magnificent response, with very little rejection “, and has” a very high percentage “in people of these ages,” something that had not happened on other occasions with different groups. “

No significant increase in hospitalizations

During the appearance before the media, he also stressed that the Community maintains a “slight growth trend” in the expansion of the coronavirus, similar to that of the rest of the country, noting that there has been no significant increase in hospitalized patients or in ICUs.

“A slight growth trend is maintained, both in the accumulated incidence and in new cases, as is the case in the rest of Spain”, pointed out the counselor, who has estimated at 271 cases per 100,000 inhabitants the cumulative incidence in 14 days and in 121 cases in 7 days.

Holidays “influence transmissibility”

Ruiz Escudero has attributed this “slight growth trend” to “two festivities in a row, which influence the behavior and transmissibility of the virus “.

From the Ministry of Health they anticipate “noticing the consequences of the perimeter closure” of Holy Week “in the coming days.” “When the region has been perimetrated, infections have increased”, Escudero has argued.

The Minister of Health has encrypted in 2,074 people admitted to hospitals, of which 1,657 are in the ward and 414 in the ICU, which means registering “figures similar to those of last week”.