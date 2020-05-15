The Spanish government again vetoed, for the second week in a row, that the Community of Madrid moved forward with the rest of the country in lifting the containment measures imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, a decision that caused a strong clash with regional authorities .

“Our businesses are ruined and every week we lose about 18,000 jobs,” complained the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso., of the conservative Popular Party (PP), after assuring that “there is no technical explanation” that justifies the decision to “paralyze” Madrid.

“We are ready. Madrid has fulfilled”Ayuso wrote on Twitter as soon as the Ministry of Health reported that the community would continue in “phase 0” although with less restrictions on trade, like Barcelona and various areas of Castilla y León.

About 70% of the population will already be in “phase 1” starting next Monday, an instance in which the opening of the outdoor spaces of bars and restaurants, shops and meetings of up to 10 people is allowed. In addition, some islands will go into “phase 2”, where they can open the interiors of bars, cinemas and cultural centers.

Spain: Coronavirus deaths drop again

Epidemiologist Fernando Simón, the government’s main adviser in the coronavirus crisis, stressed that the evolution of Madrid “is very good”, but it must “consolidate” after having been the epicenter of the pandemic in Spain, since an outbreak would affect the entire country.

Simón acknowledged that there was an “important discussion” with the Madrid authorities and that the work carried out was “excellent”, but added that the situation still does not offer the guarantees to pass the phase, especially due to the difficulties of making early diagnoses and tracking possible cases.

“We were complying and they have opposed it. They are condemning thousands of Madrid residents to ruin and destroying the economic engine of Spain,” said Madrid Vice President Ignacio Aguado., in line with Ayuso.

According to Aguado, the Spanish government made a “political and not a technical decision”, since “they have not presented a single argument that justifies that we cannot pass the phase.”

Starting Monday, Madrid and Barcelona will be able to reopen retail stores without an appointment and with limited occupancy. They must maintain distancing and hygiene measures, something that, according to the government, will gradually reactivate the economy.

On the other hand, in the process of gradually lifting the containment measures, the Spanish government extended the restrictions imposed on “non-essential” travel, both from countries outside the European Union and from the Schengen common space itself until 15 September. June.

The extension of the measure that limits cross-border movements also coincides with the entry into force of temperature controls, and the requirement that all passengers arriving from abroad comply with a 14-day quarantine.

The only foreigners who may arrive during the next month are residents of Spain or another EU country, or who has a long-term visa, and cross-border workers, according to the new order published in the Official State Gazette (BOE ).

The shielding of the borders is maintained to limit the possibilities of a regrowth after two months of isolation of the population under alarm to contain the coronavirus, which has already caused 27,459 deaths.

Spain returned today to the downward path in terms of the number of deaths, after registering 138 deaths in the last 24 hours, a figure that breaks with the slight rise in the last four days.

In contrast, the number of infections continues to rise, with 549 more cases, although this slight increase remains within the limits of the pandemic’s oscillations in its downward trend.

Since the pandemic began, Spain detected 230,183 coronavirus cases, of which 144,783 have already overcome the disease, according to the latest balance from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

