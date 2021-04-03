Madrid closes three municipalities and six basic areas and announces that it will be vaccinated at the Wizink Center

The general director of Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Elena Andradas, announced this Saturday that the Basic Health Zone (ZBS) of Las Margaritas, in Getafe; that of San Fernando de Henares, which coincides with the name of the municipality; that of Villaviciosa de Odón; and three from Madrid capital, such as Alameda de Osuna (Barajas), Las Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas) or Chopera (Arganzuela) add to mobility restrictions to combat the expansion of the coronavirus in the face of the recorded data.

The entrances and exits will also be limited except for justified reasons in the towns of La Cabrera, Moralzarzal and Colmenarejo, as Andradas has communicated at a press conference after analyzing the exceeding of the threshold of 14-day cumulative incidence of 350 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and with a growing trend.

From Monday and for 14 days mobility restrictions will apply in Las Margaritas (Getafe), the ZBS San Fernando, in the ZBS Alameda de Osuna (Barajas district), in Las Rejas (San Blas-Canillejas) and Chopera (Arganzuela) and in the ZBS of Villaviciosa de Odón.

In total, a dozen locations

The Community of Madrid is thus going to extend the restrictions on entry and exit mobility, except for justified cause, due to the coronavirus to six new ZBS and three locationsTherefore, as of Monday, a total of 11 basic zones and 10 localities will be perimeter.

Almost 324,000 citizens live in these population centers, 4.9% of the total in the region, and concentrated 7.4% of the cases in the last 14 days. The restrictions will take effect from 00:00 on Monday, April 5, and until 00:00 on Monday, April 19.

Restricted areas until April 12

In addition, Restrictions remain until Monday, April 12 in the basic areas of Valle de la Oliva (Majadahonda); in Madrid capital in the areas of Núñez Morgado (district of Chamartín), Virgen de Begoña (district of Fuencarral-El Pardo), Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (both in the district of Vicálvaro); and in the towns of Navacerrada, Paracuellos de Jarama, Villanueva de la Cañada, Navas del Rey, Santos de la Humosa, Torrejón de Velasco and Chapineria.

The Community of Madrid maintains for the entire region the prohibition of meetings of non-partners in homes, except in the case of care for third parties (elderly, dependents, minors or vulnerable people). The Ministry of Health has remarked that 80% of infections occur in the family and home.

It also continues limitation of nocturnal mobility from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and that the hotel and restaurant sector can remain open until 11 p.m., the entry of new guests after 10 p.m. is prohibited.

Vaccination at the Wizink Center

On the other hand, the Community Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, reported this Saturday that the Wizink Center in Madrid it will become in new mass vaccination point from the end of next week.

At the Wizink Center the general population between 60 and 65 years in the morning and afternoon. And while the vaccination point at Hospital Isabel Zendal continues to be active for the general population between 60 and 65 years of age with the AstraZeneca vaccine and for mutualists over 60 years of age with the Moderna vaccine.

In the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, vaccination will continue to people between 60 and 65 years old. The Primary Care centers will continue vaccination between older than 80 years and large dependents, in addition to people from 77 to 79 years old, who will begin to be vaccinated next week.