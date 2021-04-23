Madrid City Council creates an ‘anti-squat’ office to “protect and advise” citizens

Poster for decent housing. (Photo: EFE)

The Governing Board of the city of Madrid has given the green light this Thursday to the Anti-Squatting Office of the capital, which will focus on “providing information, certainty, legal security and advice” to residents.

This has been announced by the Madrid deputy mayor, Begoña Villacís, who recalled that this Office was one of the points signed between PP and Cs in the city government agreement. Villacís has valued the joint work of the Security area, led by Inmaculada Sanz, together with the delegated Participation area, with Silvia Saavedra at the helm.

“People affected by a squatting will be able to know what the procedures are, how to contact security forces … what are the measures that are being carried out from the area, and advice by telephone and telematic channels”, he has detailed.

The Madrid City Council will provide advisory services to citizens who are affected by squatting through 010 and the municipal website.

