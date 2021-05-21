Madrid CFF receives Levante Femenino in their fiefdom

05/21/2021 at 11:00 CEST

Next Saturday at 11:00 the match of the thirty-first day of the Primera Iberdrola will be played, which will face the Madrid and to I raised in the Matapiñonera Stadium.

The Madrid CFF faces with reinforced spirits the game of the thirty-first day to consolidate a positive streak after winning at home by a score of 0-1 at Sevilla Women in the Jesus Navas, with a goal from Geyse. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 16 of the 30 games played to date and have managed to score 40 goals for and 33 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Levante Women reaped a tie to one against the Santa Teresa Badajoz, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Madrid CFF. To date, of the 30 games that the team has played in the Primera Iberdrola, it has won 19 of them with a figure of 60 goals in favor and 39 against.

Regarding the results at home, the Madrid CFF He has won nine times, he has lost five times and he has drawn once in 15 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but we will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Levante Women They have a record of 10 wins, three losses and two draws in the 15 games they have played so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Madrid CFFIn fact, the numbers show one win and two losses in favor of the home team. Likewise, the visitors have a streak of two matches in a row winning in this competition at the stadium of the Madrid. The last meeting in this competition between both teams was held in December 2020 and ended with a 4-2 result for the I raised.

Regarding its position in the classification table of the Primera Iberdrola, we can see that the Levante Women they are ahead of the home team with a 12-point lead. The locals, before this match, are in fifth place with 51 points in the standings. As for his rival, the Levante Women, is in third position with 63 points.