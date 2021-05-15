Madrid CFF beat Sevilla Femenino by the minimum (0-1)

05/15/2021 at 1:02 PM CEST

The Madrid won the Seville 0-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Jesus Navas. The Sevilla Women came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 3-1 at Deportivo Abanca. For his part, Madrid CFF lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous match against the Athletic Madrid and was on a five-game losing streak. After the duel, the Sevilla team is ninth, while the Madrid he is fourth at the end of the match.

The game started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Geyse in minute 33. With this result the first part of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-1.

During the match both teams used up all their changes. By the Seville they entered from the bench Lucy, Karlenäs, Zenatha coleman, Maite Y Armengol replacing Echeverri, Rachel Pinel, Virgy, Nago C. Y Almudena, while changes by the Madrid They were Wake, blond, Lion, Lais Y Kerolin, which entered through Sara tui, Cantuário, Priscilla, Geyse Y bruise.

The referee showed six yellow cards, one of them to the Seville (Echeverri) and five to Madrid (Geyse, Itzi, Sara tui, Priscilla Y Chikwelu).

With 51 points, the Madrid CFF ranked fourth in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while Sevilla Women it was placed in ninth place with 39 points.

On the next day of the competition the Sevilla Women will play against him Granadilla Tenerife away from home, while the Madrid CFF will face at home against Levante Women.

Data sheetSevilla Women:Noelia R., Toro, Almudena (Armengol, min.89), Gabarro, Aivi Luik, Nago C. (Maite, min.81), Echeverri (Lucía, min.46), Virgy (Zenatha Coleman, min.61), Payne, Raquel Pinel (Karlenäs, min.61) and PinaMadrid CFF:Paola, Ohale, Mônica, Okeke, Sara Tui (Estela, min.83), Geyse (Lais, min.89), Itzi, Cantuário (Rubio, min.84), Chikwelu, Priscila (Leon, min.84) and Maca (Kerolin, min.90)Stadium:Jesus NavasGoals:Geyse (0-1, min. 33)