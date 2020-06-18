The Real Madrid He took to the track as if nothing had happened and signed the fourth-highest scoring in CBA playoff history, if this match can be considered as such. 37 points after a triple carousel led by Nicolás Laprovittola put land in the middle, but the Herbalife Gran Canaria minimizing the rent to 10 points at the end of the second quarter. After a stormy start in the second half, the defense and bench depth of the meringues ended up imposing, to win 91-73. Sergi Llull He finished as the top scorer of the Madrid team with 20 points, while Jaycee Carroll and Edy Tavares they joined him to the thousand wonders.

