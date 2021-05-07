Madrid begins the capture and extermination of 90% of the parrot population

The Madrid City Council has already started its plan to wipe out almost the entire population of Argentine and Kramer’s parrots. During the next two years, 90% of the population of these invasive alien species will be reduced through the capture of specimens with the help of cages and nets as well as the sterilization of the eggs. The goal for 2023 is to leave only 10% of this population, which in turn must be controlled to avoid, again, its “uncontrolled increase”.

Matinsa and Dypsa are the companies in charge of executing the service. On the one hand, they should review the nests of these species to inventory their census and the number of specimens. A task that will be carried out during the first three months and “will facilitate the correct planning of the laying control works and their population”. At the same time they will carry out the capture of specimens “respecting the regulations of animal welfare” and the sterilization of the eggs for their non-viability and the placement of them again in their place to avoid new lay.

In the census carried out in 2019 in the municipality of Madrid, 4,408 nests are located and their population is estimated between 11,154 and 12,975 specimens, which would represent almost 50% of the national population according to the figure obtained at the state level, reports the Madrid City Council. Carlos Gamez

“It is the most effective technique, since the control of spawning will reduce the rate of renewal and increase in the parrot population. This intervention will run until August, coinciding with the spawning and birth cycle of the birds”, defends the Environment and Mobility area led by Borja Carabante. Finally, lThe removal of empty nests will take place in the second year until the end of the contract.

According to municipal data, Madrid is the territory with the highest concentration of parrots in all of Spain. According to the latest census prepared by the Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO) Birdlife in 2019, there are approximately 13,000 specimens. This data already reflected an uncontrolled increase in the population, since in 2015 there were a maximum of 7,000 parrots, which in four years their presence has increased by 85%. If the year 2005 is taken as a reference, when the number of copies was estimated at 1,700, the increase represents 665%. Kramer’s parrot currently reaches 770 specimens.

From there the increase in neighborhood complaints. From January 1, 2018 to the end of March of this year, 1,139 complaints from citizens related to noise disturbances or the presence of large nests of these birds have been registered. The highest number was recorded in 2020, reaching 491 compared to 374 in 2019 or 208 in 2018 (66 so far in 2021). This represents a growth in complaints of 136% from 2018 to 2020. Latina (172 complaints), Usera (152) and Carabanchel (136) represent the districts with the highest number to date.