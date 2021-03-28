Madrid becomes the first national hotel destination during the pandemic

In the midst of the controversy over illegal parties and the so-called “drunken tourism”, with the focus on the French, Madrid has been climbing positions in the pandemic to become the first national hotel destination, linked to other types of tourists who come for business or seek cultural plans.

They are the face and the cross of tourism in Madrid, two realities that already existed before the pandemic but which have been accentuated during the health crisis, which has also caused a collapse in the arrival of international tourists in all the country.

According to the most recent data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Community of Madrid received in January 45,559 international tourists, which supposes a 92.5% decrease Respect to the same month of previously year.

In January 2021 Madrid occupied the fifth position between the autonomous communities upon receiving a 10.5% of the total of foreign tourists, behind the Canary Islands (19.9%), Catalonia (19.6%), the Valencian Community and Andalusia (both with 11.4%).

Just a year ago the situation was much more favorable for Madrid, which was the third most visited autonomous community by international tourists, behind the Canary Islands and Catalonia.

The pandemic has made Madrid lose positions in the global count of visitors from other countries, but surprisingly it has been improving in other INE statistics related to overnight stays in hotels until occupying the first place in February, with 19.3% of the total followed by the Canary Islands (15.4%) and Catalonia (14.3%).

The general director of Hostelería Madrid, Juan José Blardony, points out that indeed “Madrid is occupying the first place in overnight stays by foreigners”, above Barcelona, ​​and it is being noticed “more activity” in the capital.

“In certain areas, such as downtown, there is a greater volume of young foreigners and more flights to the capital looking for a greater opening of activities, such as restaurants and cultural activities, which are not produced in other countries, “he says.

However the tourism in hotels has gone unnoticed amid the controversy generated by illegal parties in tourist flats in Madrid, especially in the Centro district, which has led neighborhood associations to denounce this situation.

The focus has been on the french tourists since, according to police sources, young people of this nationality are foreigners who participate to a greater extent in these parties.

The controversy has increased this week after some statements by the More Madrid candidate for the Community, Mónica García, who accused the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of being the cause of “drunken tourism” for the more lax measures against the coronavirus and not caring that “French tourists” come to participate in “illegal parties”.

The French embassy in Spain replied on Twitter: “You don’t need alcohol or a red carpet? Like all Europeans, the ‘hordes’ of French we will always like Madrid and Spain. From the embassy, ​​we will continue working with the Government and all the autonomous communities to fight against the pandemic. “

The tourists from America (not counting the United States) were the most numerous in Madrid in January according to the INE, 21.6% of the total, followed by the French, with 16.7%.

Among the factors that attract the French are the proximity and that Madrid has less restrictions, since shops, hotels and cultural venues such as cinemas and theaters remain open, while France has decreed the closure of all non-essential businesses in much of the country.

The cultural sector of Madrid has noticed a greater influx of foreign tourists and specifically of French.

For example, in the case of the Reina Sofía Museum, Italians were the main visitors before the pandemic and until January of this year, but both in February and March the French have outnumbered them.

Museum sources point out that so far this month, 3,000 French have visited the Reina SofíaA figure “much higher” than that of Italians, and which contrasts with the 1,373 French who visited the center in January.