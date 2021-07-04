Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Murcia concentrate the outputs of the CaixaBank ERE

The Employment Regulation File (ERE) that CaixaBank has closed and for which a total of 6,452 employees will leave the group it will affect, to a greater extent, the commercial network of the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Murcia.

According to the departures scheme related to the branch network provided by the SECB union, the bulk of departures will take place in Madrid, with 1,286 extinctions; followed by Barcelona, ​​with 528; Valencia, with 461, and Murcia, with 347.

In addition, there is a commercial network surplus of 296 people in the Balearic Islands, 252 in Las Palmas, 215 in Seville, 231 in Granada, 188 in Alicante, 110 in Cádiz, 144 in Castellón, 109 in La Rioja, 93 in Almería, 55 in Asturias, 50 in Ávila, 54 in Ciudad Real, 55 in Girona, 79 in Huelva, 88 in Jaén, 77 in Segovia, 54 in Toledo, 49 in Navarra and 42 in León. On the other hand, there is a surplus of 862 people in central services, 113 in CaixaBank Operational Services and 58 in intermediate structures.

Within the central services, the greatest overlap occurs in the media, an area from which 195 people will leave. Likewise, there is a surplus of 171 employees in business, 159 in risks, 81 in accounting and capital management, 55 in internal auditing, 44 in general secretariat and council, 37 in human resources, 36 in the financial area, 33 in compliance. and control, 17 in CEO, 14 in communication and institutional relations, 13 in international and investment banking, 4 in insurance and 3 in sustainability.

In addition to the 6,452 extinctions, the agreement includes 570 direct relocations in subsidiaries of the CaixaBank group, specifically 457 in CaixaBank Tech, 26 in Building Center, 26 in CaixaBank Operational Services, 23 in Payments & Consumer, 29 in Business Intelligence, 3 in Imagin Tech, 3 in Prevention Service and 3 in CaixaBank Facilities Management.

There’s also 138 vacancies in subsidiaries of the CaixaBank group, which will be offered to the entire workforce and that will be filled through the selection process carried out by the subsidiary company: 52 places in the Building Center, 24 in Operational Services, 32 in CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, 16 in Imagin Tech, 4 in MicroBank and 10 in VidaCaixa.

AN ENROLLMENT PROCESS IN FIVE STAGES

To guarantee voluntary departures, a phased accession process has been established. After signing the agreement, a three-week period is opened in all provinces and central service areas so that those interested in leaving the entity with their corresponding compensation are assigned and in which the subsidiaries will offer the existing vacancies that can be filled by indirect relocation.

In a second phase, after identifying the areas with more applications than places, CaixaBank may accept membership in excess of the identified surplus, provided that it can be covered with voluntary transfers requested by personnel from other provinces or areas, or with functional mobility between distributed central services, territorial offices and the network within a radius of 25 kilometers.

If this mobility produces a substantial change in working conditions, the employee will have the right to opt for the termination of the contract, voluntarily, with the application of conditions of the agreement but without premiums. On the other hand, in the provinces or areas with fewer applications, ordinary functional mobility will be applied and vacancies will be offered in existing or newly created inTouch centers and in Store centers.

If, after all the adjustments in the second phase, the number of surpluses in a province has not yet been reached, a new accession process will be opened in the last quarter of 2021. Afterwards, It will be possible to accept voluntary geographical mobility that allows the exit of people whose application had been denied because they belonged to a province in which there was a surplus of petitioners.

If the quota is not covered yet, a fourth phase will launch an existing inTouch enrollment process or new ones will be created to assign the necessary workers. Likewise, certain employees may be assigned to inTouch centers on a teleworking basis.

If after the measures of the previous phases there is still a surplus of staff in the province or central services area, it will be possible to apply geographic mobility of up to 75 kilometers until April 30, 2023, with its corresponding compensation.

The monitoring commission will meet to evaluate case by case if there are alternative measures of internal flexibility that can be applied to solve the surplus not covered with the measures offered.

ECONOMIC CONDITIONS OF THE DEPARTURES

The compensation scheme for employees who leave the entity establishes three groups, depending on their age. Employees aged 63 and over will be able to leave the bank with a severance pay of 20 days per year worked and those aged 54 or over will be compensated with 57% of the annual gross fixed salary up to age 63 (with special agreement with Social Security up to that age).

The premiums for employees between the ages of 54 and 63 are 18,000 gross euros for those born in 1964 or earlier, 23,000 gross euros for those born in 1965 and 28,000 gross euros for those born between 1966 and 1967. This group will have discount of the gross minimum unemployment benefit and will maintain the contributions to the company’s pension plan and the private health policy.

Employees ages 52 and 53 will receive seven annuities of 57% of gross fixed salary annual distributed up to 63 years (with a special agreement with Social Security up to that age). An additional premium of € 38,000 gross will be paid to them, discounting the gross minimum unemployment benefit.

Younger workers, and those who have been in the company for less than six years, will obtain a payment of 40 days of gross fixed salary per year worked, with a limit of 36 monthly payments, and a premium (23,000 euros for employees with more than six years of seniority and 13,000 euros for employees with less seniority).