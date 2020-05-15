Only five airports will allow the arrival of international visitors during the de-escalation phase, from May 16 to 24, as decided by the Ministry of Transport and Mobility. Similarly, only a few ports are established through which the foreign population can enter.

This Friday the Official State Gazette (BOE) publishes a ministerial order stating that airports are: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Gran Canaria, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Málaga-Costa del Sol and Palma de Mallorca.

The ports designated as the only points of entry are those of Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.

Entry points

These facilities are those that have already been established as entry points with the capacity to attend public health emergencies of international importance by agreement of the Council of Ministers on March 7, 2014, in compliance with the International Health Regulations.

The order published today is applicable to passenger flights originating from any airport outside Spanish territory and passenger ships that provide regular line service.

It will also be applied to ro-ro ships and passenger ships that provide regular line service originating from any port located outside Spanish territory with passengers other than the drivers of the tractor heads of the rolled merchandise.

According to the autonomies

The list of entry points can be modified, if it is agreed jointly with an autonomous community to modify, expand or restrict any of the measures provided for in the order in order to better adapt them to the evolution of the health emergency in each autonomous community, and always in accordance with the proposal finally made by the Minister of Health.

State aircraft will not have this limitation, nor will non-commercial stopovers or exclusive cargo flights.

The limitation established to enter from outside Spain only through these airports does not affect State aircraft, stops for non-commercial purposes, exclusive cargo and positional, humanitarian and emergency flights.

Nor are state vessels, those that carry cargo exclusively, or those that sail for humanitarian, medical or emergency purposes, only enter the designated ports.

In addition, the Ministry of Health may promptly authorize the entry through other facilities of aircraft or ships that exclusively transport Spanish citizens or residents of Spain, although, as in all excepted cases, sanitary control measures will be adopted to avoid risks to the population of Spain. .