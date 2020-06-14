Jordi Alba appeared at the foot of the field after the return of the League for the Barcelona, with a placid victory against Majorca. The footballer culé analyzed the game and the peculiarities of the return after the stop forced by the coronavirus in a game in which he could see the door.

«We have been in control of the match, we have had a great match, it was the first after three months without competing. The team has done very well, Mallorca has very fast people up in bands, it has created danger for us, but we have controlled it very well and until we have marked the third we have not been completely calm. The feelings are good, I see the team very eagerly and knowing that there are now ten league finals left ».

Early goal

« It gives you a lot of confidence, apart from the environment that practically does not exist because there is no public, it is a rival that makes you uncomfortable and I think we have been quite good, with the goal at the beginning of the game everything is much easier. »

Personal level

« Personally I look good, you cannot always be at a great level, I have had three major injuries this season, this break unfortunately because of what has happened, but it has benefited me, I needed to rest physically and mentally, I am feeling very well in training and today in the game that is what matters ».

Play before Madrid

«I think that in the end we have to look after ourselves, as long as we win what the rivals do, we don’t have to care. We have done our homework today, we have won and played pretty well in my opinion and now we have to wait for what Madrid does, but as long as we win everything will be fine ».