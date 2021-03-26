Madrid applies new restrictions to 8 basic health areas

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid. (Photo: EFE)

The Community of Madrid will apply new mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus starting next Monday to 8 new basic health areas, 6 municipalities and two areas of the capital Madrid, and will lift them in Morata de Tajuña.

“We are in a moment of stabilization. There is a slight upward trend. Holiday periods are complex and you have to be vigilant. And if it is necessary to take measures to control the virus, they will be taken ”, warned the Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, at the press conference on the situation of the coronavirus in the region.

In this way, from 00:00 on Monday, March 29 until 00:00 on Monday, April 12, the basic health areas of Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo will be restricted, both in the Vicálvaro district of Madrid capital and in the towns of Paracuellos de Jarama, Villanueva de la Cañada, Navas del Rey, Santos de la Humosa, Torrejón de Velasco and Chapineria.

🔴 These are the municipalities in the region with restrictions against COVID-19: 📌 Chapineria.

📌 The Saints of the Smoky.

📌 Navacerrada.

📌 Navas del Rey.

📌 Paracuellos de Jarama.

📌 Torrejón de Velasco.

📌 Villanueva de la Cañada. 📆 From 00:00 hours on March 29. pic.twitter.com/WsM4CRK1Sr – Community of Madrid (@ComunidadMadrid) March 26, 2021

In addition, until 00:00 hours on Monday, April 5, the basic health areas of Núñez Morgado in the district of Chamartín will continue with mobility restrictions; Virgen de Begoña in the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, both in Madrid capital; the basic health zone of Valle de la Oliva, in the municipality of Majadahonda, and the town of Navacerrada.

On the other hand, due to its good evolution, the restrictions are lifted in the municipality of Morata de Tajuña from 00.00 hours next Monday, March 29.

The general director of Public Health has explained that due to the epidemiological situation the restrictions will continue to be applied with the following criteria: threshold higher than 350 cases, observation of community transmission …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.