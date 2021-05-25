Madrid announces the date on which it will begin to vaccinate the population between 40 and 49 years old

The Community of Madrid plans to start vaccinating against Covid-19 at 40-49 year olds within three weeks. This was announced on Tuesday by the acting Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, who celebrated that 40% of Madrid people have already received the first dose of the vaccine and 20% have already been administered both doses.

“We must continue to grow in vaccination,” said Ruiz Escudero. “The 50-59 band is already at 60% and in three weeks we will start with those from 40 to 49 “, he added.

The regional manager has made these statements at the Madrid Assembly, where he has come to present his credentials to collect the act of regional deputy of the XII Legislature.

This Tuesday the weekly epidemiological report of the community will be published where, predictably, the trend towards the stabilization of the pandemic in Madrid will be confirmed. With this journey, there are now 23 consecutive days with a decrease in coronavirus infections. The number of hospitalized in ICUs in the region has also decreased, standing at 399.

The total number of hospitalized in the ward is 1,036, according to the latest data provided by the regional government. In addition, the number of patients in home follow-up by Primary Care rises to 4,399.

