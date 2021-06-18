Madrid and their bad luck

Real Madrid has not won the League, the Cup, or the Euroleague, for the first time in the Pablo Laso era. He did win the Super Cup, nine months ago, when the season started in distant September and Barça, it must be said, was still lacking rhythm. That photo of champions has appeared in the white dressing room with the players who were causing low crossed out, as revealed by Laso at a press conference. A joke that shows the harsh reality that Madrid has faced throughout the campaign, with a painful sequence of scares and injuries. From within the squad it has not been sought as an excuse, but bad luck always floated around as an argument that explained the situation, justified the performance and even enhanced the effort.

Once the season is over, it is necessary to stop with a critical spirit to analyze whether these events have been only strokes of bad fortune, or behind there has also been bad management, directive or technique, or both. Part by part. Campazzo’s march to the NBA had been known since the summerIt was indeed a reason for Laprovittola to stay home, but no plan B was activated, beyond the impromptu attempt to sign Heurtel. Deck’s case was also seen coming, because his renewal was frozen and his salary was one of the lowest in the workforce. Then there is the epidemic of injuries, inevitably related to the high seniority of the group. During part of the campaign, the sweet moment of Tavares sustained the team, but the overload of minutes also ended in injury, because Poirier’s relief was late. Finally, there are the infections with COVID, in theory a problem of individual responsibility, which also question the internal bubble. Madrid have been unlucky, yes. But luck, good or bad, must be worked on.