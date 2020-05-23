Madrid Spain.

The region of Madrid and Barcelona and its metropolitan area will join next Monday to the plan lack of confidence progressive prepared by the Spanish Government for the return of the country to normality after the pandemic of coronavirus, after two weeks waiting for the approval of the health authorities.

The two territories, the most affected by the disease during these months, and Castilla y León, a border region with Madrid, they will pass that day to the so-called phase 1, after being left behind fifteen days with respect to other areas of the country.

Monday “all Spain it will already be at least in phase 1, “said the health minister, Salvador Illa, at a press conference this Friday, who insisted that” each step “taken” must be a safe step “in order not to back down in the fight against pandemic.

Madrid, Barcelona and Castilla y León are added to other territories that passed to this phase 1 during the past week. In total, they represent about 25 million inhabitants, 53% of the Spanish population.

PHASE 2 IN SPAIN

The rest of the regions, which number about 22 million people and represent 47% of the population, will go from next Monday to phase 2, which allows for greater economic and social activity.

“If we are careful in returning to activities, the coronavirus could be very close to reaching practically undetectable levels, so the interesting thing now is that no province takes a step back,” said epidemiologist Fernando Simón, health spokesman for the pandemic. , at a press conference.

The expert explained that the criteria with which the change in phase is evaluated vary as the epidemic does, and that what prevails now is the ability to detect the virus early, follow up on cases and their contacts, what which involves reacting “quickly to face an outbreak”.

WHAT DOES EACH PHASE MEAN

When the Executive decided fifteen days ago to initiate the de-escalation of confinement due to the coronavirus, decreed on March 14, it established three phases, each one more open, to facilitate the mobility of citizens once the pandemic is receding .

In territories that are in phase 1, among other things, you can open small shops without an appointment; Family and friends can gather up to ten people; open the terraces of bars and restaurants to 50% of their capacity, or the markets to 25%, and also the opening of hotels without using the common areas.

You can also hold wakes with a limited number of people and open places of worship, although at a third of its capacity, and in the cultural field, events with attendance limits will be allowed.

In places where phase 2 is in force, bars and restaurants will serve food within premises with limited capacity, they will also open shopping centers, with limited occupancy, while that of small stores is expanded.

Also the capacity in the places of worship is expanded and weddings will be allowed, although with limited attendance as in and the reopening of cinemas, theaters and auditoriums, which may be reopened.

LESS THAN ONE HUNDRED DEATHS BY SIXTH CONSECUTIVE DAY

Spain recovers normality while the effects of the pandemic also decrease.

The latest data offered today by the Ministry of Health places the number of deaths for the sixth consecutive day below one hundred, with 56 this Friday.

Just like yesterday, today’s figure does not include data from the region of Catalonia, where some figures are “being revised”, said epidemiologist Fernando Simón, health spokesman for the pandemic, at a press conference.

The total of deaths so far is 28,628, 688 more than yesterday. The 632 deaths that remain after accounting for the 56 deaths today are deaths that occurred in previous days in the region of Catalonia but had not yet been accounted for, explained Simon.

In fact, after validating yesterday’s data, Catalonia recorded a total of 6,656 deaths, which is 635 more than those that appeared on the balance sheet on Thursday.

This region has notified 150 of the 446 new infections counted today, while Madrid has reported 376 new cases and 13 deaths.

Simón acknowledged his concern about the data sent “yesterday and today” by Catalonia, noting that “if this problem is not solved, there will have to be discussions at a higher level” between the national and regional administrations.

.