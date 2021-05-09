Madrid and Barcelona take to the streets to celebrate the end of the state of alarm and the Police evict Sol

The first night without a state of alarm and a curfew in Madrid, Barcelona and other Spanish cities has been a massive celebration of thousands of young people drinking and dancing in the most central streets and squares, tired of months of prohibitions and that seemed to celebrate, in the case of Madrid, San Isidro in advance, on the 15th.

In Madrid, squares like Chueca and Malasaña or Puerta del Sol They have been taken by thousands of young people, who did not keep the distances between people, who have not complied with the curfew that governed this Saturday until 11:00 p.m. and, therefore, could be fined, and have continued to party until much later. of the state of alarm, which has expired at twelve o’clock at night.

On Calle de Velarde, in the popular Malasaña neighborhood, cans and bottles have blown up against two local police patrol vehicles that have dispersed an agglomeration of young people and forced them to flee to the nearby Plaza Dos de Mayo, already crowded with people consuming alcohol in groups of more than six people.

In Puerta del Sol, the Local Police has vacated the ‘kilometer zero’ around 11:30 p.m. before the concentration of people, who have remained in the surrounding streets waiting for the iconic clock to strike twelve at night and the state of alarm decays.

Cordoned off by the officers, the youths haven’t stopped screaming the word “freedom”, “alcohol” and the chorus of the song Seven Nation Army (sung by the followers of Real Madrid in the victories) and seconds before twelve they have begun to chant a countdown that has ended with a race towards the center of Sol.

Young people celebrating in Puerta del Sol.EFE

An hour after the lifting of the state of alarm, around 400 young people continued drinking, dancing, doing congas in front of the television cameras and screaming incessantly “freedom” and “Ayuso”, in front of the Real Casa de Correos, the seat of the regional government.

A couple of hours after the lifting of the state of alarm, around half a thousand young people were still drinking and dancing, taking selfies, swirling around the great fountain that presides over Sol, encouraging each other to jump inside, and challenging the agents of authority.

‘Lecheras’ of the National Police and municipal police have watched over these scenes more typical of New Year’s Eve, although they could do little before the arrival of groups more and more numerous in front of the Real Casa de Correos, the seat of the regional government.

Several agents confessed not to understand this “uncivil” behavior after all that has been lived in Madrid and they affirmed, with sarcasm, that this atmosphere was reminiscent of the Feast of the Paloma or San Isidro.

Restaurants and bars have scrupulously complied with the rules and closed at eleven o’clock at night, starting tomorrow they will be able to do so an hour later, but that has not been an impediment for young people to have stocked up on alcohol thanks to the numerous ‘lateros’ in the streets and some grocery stores that allowed customers to enter and once full closed the shutter.

Tonight, accompanied by an almost summer time, the fear of the regional government and the City Council that a part of the citizenship is take to the streets to celebrate the end of the state of alarm.

The most repeated phrase by these guys, many in their twenties, has been that they wanted to go out, to not having to come home at eleven and that they are tired of so many months of prohibitions.

“If this has been the first day, this is going to go a lot more”

Abraham and Joseph believe that this may only be the beginning of what is to come: “If this was the first day, this is going to go to much more“on the following weekends.

“This is freedom, but not Ayuso”, shouted a neighbor from Tetouan who did not want to go on camera but declared herself happy that the state of alarm had ended.

A young couple, Sofía and Manuel, also declared themselves satisfied and described it as “strange” that there are so many people on the street, including during “the ghost hour” from 23:00 to 24:00. And they trusted that there “civility and conscience”.

In short, it was Isidro anticipating that, as tradition dictates, bad weather accompanies him: rains and lower temperatures are forecast in the next few dates.

The accumulated incidence in the Community has been decreasing for more than ten days, standing at 317 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to fourteen days, which means that in one week it has decreased by 67 points.

Party also in Barcelona

Half a thousand people have gathered this Saturday night in the passeig Lluis Companys from Barcelona, ​​under the Arc de Triomphe, after the state of alarm ends at 00:00.

With the restoration closed from 5:00 p.m. and the curfew from 10:00 p.m., in Barcelona they have been heard tonight more parties in private flats than usual in recent dates.

Image of the Paseo Lluis Companys in Barcelona, ​​this Saturday night.EFE

Midnight has been greeted with firecrackers and shouts of joy, and from then on areas such as Plaça dels Àngels, Paseo del Born or the city beaches They have begun to fill up with groups of people, many of them with more than six people – a maximum number established – and with few masks.

The extensive device of Mossos d’Esquadra and the Urban Guard it has not prevented half a thousand people from gathering under the Arc de Triomphe, dancing and without keeping their distance.