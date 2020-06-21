The Madrid Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport has operated this Sunday 40 flights with arrival passengers, as reported by Aena sources. Of those 40 operations with passengers arriving in the Spanish capital, 18 have been international flights. The day has passed with “total normality” on the first day in which Spain has lifted mobility restrictions after the end of the state of alarm for the coronavirus.

Aena’s airport network, throughout Spain, has received 100 flights from the Schengen area this Sunday, the first day after the end of the alarm state. In total, 650 operations have been performed throughout the day.

This Sunday, Spain has opened its borders to countries of the Schengen area and the European Union with a protocol that will be implemented at all airports in the network whereby travelers arriving in the country will have to undergo three health checks.

This was anticipated this Saturday by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, during his visit to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport to supervise the security measures put in place to prevent Covid-19.

Specifically, travelers should fill out a document with location data and with information on whether they have passed the COVID-19 disease. In addition, they must pass a temperature control and a visual one. If the passenger does not pass one of the three controls, “he will be examined by a doctor.”

“From there, depending on the diagnosis, he will be referred to the autonomous community healthcare services “, hthe ministers have explained to the media.

To implement this triple control, the Foreign Health services have been reinforced. At 600 people destined for it, of which 150 are doctors and nurses, Now a “first contingent of 100 people” is added, although Ábalos assured that the number could rise “notably” on July 1 with the opening of Spain to third countries outside of Schengen.

Regarding ports, Ábalos explained that they have their own authority and assured that they have “much more capacity to adapt to the demands of the moment”. For his part, on the railway stations, the minister indicated that next week he will make another visit to see how the measures and protocols implemented work.