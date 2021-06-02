Madrid, against cars without a DGT label: from 2022 the bans begin

Enlarge

June 2, 2021

If you have a car without an environmental label from the DGT and you live in Madrid, from 2022 you will not be able to drive in many places.

If you have a car of a certain age and you live in Madrid, get ready: things are starting to get complicated. The new draft of the so-called Zone of Low Emissions of Special Protection of the Central District (ZBEDEP) that has been approved by the city council directed by José Luis Martínez-Almeida includes some restrictions announced by the previous mayor, Manuela Carmena, and other new ones. The main conclusion is that it is estimated that more than 300,000 vehicles will stay without being able to access the area that is surrounded by the M-30.

The restriction and prohibition measures will be gradual, although with a well-established timetable. The first major ban on vehicles without an environmental label will arrive in just a few months.

In 2024 you will not be able to circulate in Madrid if you do not have a label

The January 1, 2022 Those vehicles without an environmental badge may not circulate through the central almond of the capital; that is, throughout the area that is surrounded by the M-30, although it is on this road. According to calculations, this will affect 320,000 cars and motorcycles that are currently registered in the capital and do not have the right to a DGT sticker; that is, those gasoline cars before 2000 and diesel cars before 2006.

One year later, on January 1, 2023, the ban will be extended and this type of vehicle will not be able to travel the M-30 either. In 2024 it will be denied circulation throughout the municipality of Madrid. With this measure, the Madrid City Council expects that vehicles without a label will be reduced by 92.7 percent in 2024 and will disappear in 2025.

At the same time, parking will get more complicated (at least for free). I know the number of places in the Regulated Parking Service will increase (SER) in a score of neighborhoods outside the M-30, the creation of “high-turnover zones” where demand is higher and areas where you can only park for a maximum of 45 minutes.